Video Of Anti-CAA Rally In Kerala Shared As March Against Tripura Violence

An old video from an anti-CAA (Citizen Amendment Act) rally held in Kerala is viral with false captions claiming that the march was organised in the backdrop of the recent communal violence in Tripura.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Kerala and was recorded during the anti-CAA protests being held in 2020.

The video is viral in the backdrop of reports of sporadic communal violence in Tripura. The violence was triggered by incidents of vandalism in Durga Puja pandals in neighbouring Bangladesh and communal riots that followed. Click here for more details.

The video has been shared by a Twitter user with a caption reading '#TripuraViolence #UnityAndPeaceForTripura HattsOff to the people of Kerla ! #त्रिपुरा_पुलिस_शर्म_करो'.

The same video has been shared on Facebook with captions claiming the video shows a rally held in Kerala against Tripura violence.

Fact Check

BOOM watched the video closely. Towards the end of it we can hear the slogans of azadi being raised in the rally. The azadi slogans were quite common during the anti-CAA protests held in several parts of the country in 2019-2020. The language being spoken in the video is Malayalam.

Taking cue, we did a keyword search on Facebook with the words 'massive anti-CAA rally Kerala'.

We found a Facebook post from January 8, 2020 which had a longer version of the same video. The caption with the video reads 'Massive anti-NRC, anti-CAA rally in Kerala (Mannarkad)..'.

BOOM found a longer version of the same video uploaded on Instagram too with a Malayalam caption translating to 'Not alone, but together'.

(Malayalam: ഒറ്റക്കല്ല ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായ്





Taking cue from a hoarding with Choice written over it, BOOM tried to geolocate the place where the video has been recorded. We found a Choice Wedding Castle in Mannarkad and compared its location with the building seen in the viral video.





