BBC Report On Delhi Riots Shared As Coverage On Tripura Violence

A news report by the BBC on the Delhi riots and its aftermath has been falsely linked to the Tripura violence; Facebook posts claimed that the video shows proof of communal riots that broke out in the north eastern state and how the Indian media has not reported accurately, based on the unrelated BBC footage which reported on the complicity of Delhi Police in the 2020 riots.

The video is viral in the backdrop of reports on sporadic communal violence that broke out in the BJP-ruled Tripura. The violence was triggered by incidents of vandalisation of Durga Puja pandals in neighbouring Bangladesh and communal riots that followed.



The caption with the video in Hindi translates to, "Paid media did not tell anything on Tripura riots, but BBC News exposed all the details."

(Original Text in Hindi: त्रिपुरा दंगे पर दलाल मीडिया ने कुछ नहीं बताया मगर बीबीसी न्यूज़ ने सारी पोल खोल कर रख दी BBC news)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the footage is from the BBC coverage of the communal riots that happened in Delhi in February 2020.

Taking cue from the BBC footage, we ran a keyword search on Facebook and found a longer version of the same video, which was uploaded on March 3, 2020 on BBC News India's Facebook page.

The video report was captioned as, "The BBC has uncovered evidence that police in the Indian capital Delhi acted alongside Hindu rioters during a wave of attack on Muslims last week. Police in the capital, who are answerable to the Hindu Nationalist Government are coming under increasing pressure as allegations of complicity in the clashes continue to emerge. An investigation by Yogita Limaye, Shalu Yadav and Nick Woolley."

The video can be found on BBC News India's twitter profile as well.

The BBC has found Delhi police acted along Hindu rioters during a wave of attack on Muslims last week. Police in the capital are coming under increasing pressure as allegations of complicity in the clashes emerge. An investigation by @yogital, @shaluyadavbbc & @NickWoolley1234 pic.twitter.com/i6oSmpkP1r — BBC News India (@BBCIndia) March 3, 2020

According to a Time report published on March 3, 2020, "The violence began on February 23 and lasted for several days, leaving at least 46 people dead in Delhi, the majority of them Muslims. It was the worst religious violence in India in years."

