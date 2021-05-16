Old Video From Pak Terror Camp Shared As Celebration In West Bengal

A video showing men firing in air while chanting slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral on social media with captions claiming that it shows Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad celebrating Trinamool Congress' win in West Bengal.

BOOM found that the video is from December 2020 and the recent claims made with it are fake.

Also Read: Video From Odisha Peddled As Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has recently won the West Bengal elections paving way for her return as the Chief Minister for a third consecutive term. The election result was declared on May 2, 2021 and days following it were marred with post-poll violence. Meanwhile, fake news and misinformation regarding the violence has taken social media with a storm.



Also Read: Doctored Clip Shared As TMC Victory Celebration With Pistols And Swords

Also Read: Old Photo Of Injured Bangladeshi Woman Peddled As WB Post-poll Violence



Against this backdrop, the 41-second-long clip is being shared with a Hindi caption translating to 'A major boost to Jaish-e-Mohammad's confidence as it takes out a procession after Mamata's victory in West Bengal. Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camp and listen to their slogans wishing death to India. Look carefully what is the religion of terrorism'.



(Hindi: पश्चिम बंगाल मे ममता की जीत पर जैश ए मोहम्मद के हौसले हुए बुलंद. निकाला जुलुस. जेश ए मोहम्मद का आतंकी ठिकाना और उनके नारे सुनो इंडिया तेरी मौत आई। मोदी तेरी मौत आई। । हिंदुओं की मौत आई जैश आईं जैश आईं......ध्यान से देखो आतंकवाद का मजहब क्या है)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.





Also Read: No, This Video Is Not Linked To Political Violence In West Bengal

The video is viral on Twitter with the same fake caption.

पश्चिम बंगाल मे ममता की जीत पर जैश ए मोहम्मद के हौसले हुए बुलंद. निकाला जुलुस.

जेश ए मोहम्मद का आतंकी ठिकाना और उनके नारे सुनो इंडिया तेरी मौत आई। मोदी तेरी मौत आई। । हिंदुओं की मौत आई जैश आईं जैश आईं......ध्यान से देखो आतंकवाद का मजहब क्या है pic.twitter.com/Q5hyqIHTGx — NILESH RAMESH GOTARNE (@GotarneNilesh) May 16, 2021

BOOM also received the video on its helpline number for verification.





Fact Check



BOOM ran a reverse image search on some keyframes from the clip and found a video report by Zee News on December 12, 2020.

Comparison between the visuals in the news report and the viral video can be seen below.





According to the report, the video is from a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan where slogans were raised against India, Hinduism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The training is being carried out at the same place where the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted an airstrike against terror launchpads in 2019.

WION news also carried the video with same information in one of its news bulletin at that time.



Also Read: Compilation Of Old Clips Passed Off As Hindu Retaliation In Bengal