Old Photo Of Injured Bangladeshi Woman Peddled As WB Post-poll Violence

A photo from 2020 showing a severely injured woman after her family was attacked by land grabbers in Bangladesh is being shared with the false claim that she was injured during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The photo is being shared in the backdrop of reports of post-poll violence in the state with opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) accusing the TMC of violent attacks on their party workers. The incumbent TMC led by Mamata Banerjee won a landslide victory on May 2, 2021, bagging 212 assembly seats.



In the viral photo an injured woman can be seen sitting. The photo is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "Is she not a woman, is she not a daughter of Bengal, is Bengali and a woman only Mamta. Damn to those who are women and still supporting Mamata shamelessly."





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

(In Hindi - आबरू लूट गयीं बंगाल की क्या ये महिला नहीं, क्या बंगाल की बेटी नहीं, क्या बंगाली और महिला केवल ममता ही है । धिक्कार उन को जो महिला है और ममता का अब भी बेशर्मी से समर्थन कर रही है)

The same photo was shared with the false claim by BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay





Click here to view, and here for an archive

Viral on Facebook

On searching on Facebook with the same caption, we found that the viral photo is being shared with the false claim.





Also Read: BJP Passes Off Image Of India Today Reporter As Slain Party Worker

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from an incident in Chittagong, Bangladesh in November 2020, and not from West Bengal during the post-poll violence in the state.

On performing a reverse image search using we found that the viral photo of the injured woman was shared back in November 2020, with the user claiming that on November 3, 2020, a land robber Md Rubel had attacked a Hindu family in Aman Bazar, Hathazari.

On 3/11/2020, land robber Md: Rubel & his terrorist forces attacked a poor Hindu family at East Yugir Hat in Aman Bazar, Hathazari Police Station,Chittagong,Bangladesh.

Land robber Md: Rubel has been trying to occupy d victim's place for a long time.#HinduLivesMatterInBangladesh pic.twitter.com/9bHfWeCPPy — Raju Das 🇧🇩 (@RajuDas7777) November 4, 2020

Taking a hint from this, we searched with the relevant keywords and found local Bangladeshi media reports on the incident which had reported that the woman in the viral photo was injured when she and her family were allegedly attacked by a land-grabbing gang that included Rubel, Shakib, Arman, Osman, Morshed and a few others on November 1, 2020, who were demolishing parts of her house.

Chattogram Pratidin reported that as many as three members of the family namely Ratan Kumar Nath, his daughter-in-law Putul Nath and niece Mukta Rani Nath were left injured in Hathazari area.

News report on the incident

Click here to view

Bangladeshi news outlet Eibela reported that the name of the injured woman is Anamika Das who was attacked by land grabbers.

Also Read: Photos Of WB Rape And Murder Victim Falsely Linked To Post Poll Violence



