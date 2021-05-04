Doctored Clip Shared As TMC Victory Celebration With Pistols And Swords

An old and edited video showing people carrying weapons and dancing to a remixed version of 'Khela hobe' slogan has gone viral on social media, in the wake of post poll clashes in West Bengal.

The clip is being shared with the claim that Trinamool Congress workers are seen celebrating their victory with pistols and swords, as the party managed to get a thumping majority in the West Bengal assembly election. BOOM found the video has been overlaid with the remixed audio of the slogan Khela Hobe; the clip has been on the internet since September last year.

West Bengal has reported several incidents of violence following results of the Assembly elections that were announced on May 2. According to the BJP six of its workers were among those killed and that "TMC goons attacked and vandalised several of its offices", including one in Nandigram where the party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on a few of the key frames of the video and found the same video posted on September 26, 2020, on an Instagram handle named "pavan_patil26". This video contains a different audio.

Another Instagram user posted this video on January 19 this year. The same video is also present on YouTube since October, 2020.

While BOOM could not independently verify original audio of the clip, we can ascertain that the viral clip is old and doctored to include the Khela Hobe track

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson and general secretary of the party's youth wing, Debangshu Bhattyacharya, originally wrote the lyrics for the 'Khela hobe' jingle. Debangshu posted the jingle on January 7, 2021, on his Facebook page with the caption, "New Slogan Assembly Election 2021 | Khela Hobe". The remixed version of Khela Hobe was uploaded on Bhattacharya's YouTube page on January 11, 2021.

