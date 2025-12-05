Indian Media Misreport Deepfake Of Imran Khan's Sister On Munir; India War

Indian mainstream news outlets including India Today and ABP News misreported a deepfake video claiming to show Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan calling the country's army chief a “radicalised Islamist” 'who yearns for war with India'; as real.

BOOM found that the video is a deepfake where the audio in the viral clip has been manipulated and overlaid with a fake artificial intelligence (AI)-generated voiceover.

The Claim: Video shows Aleema Khan saying that Asim Munir is a 'radicalised Islamist' and wants 'war with India'



The viral video was posted by the X handle @RealBababanaras with the caption, "BREAKING: In a Sky News interview, Aleema Khan, the sister of ex-PM Imran Khan, alleged that Army Chief Asim Munir engineered the May conflict with India to bolster his Islamic identity, and claimed the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam was part of his plan."

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation posted by the account.

BREAKING: In a Sky News interview, Aleema Khan, the sister of ex-PM Imran Khan, alleged that Army Chief Asim Munir engineered the May conflict with India to bolster his Islamic identity, and claimed the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam was part of his plan. pic.twitter.com/hvXg6TlVU8 — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) December 3, 2025

News outlets such as India Today, ABP News, Outlook, The Daily Jagran, News 18 Hindi, and Aaj Tak misreported the Sky News interview, attributing the fake statement from the deepfake video to Khan’s sister falsely claiming that Aleema Khan called Asim Munir a “radical Islamist who wants war with India".

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also tweeted the India Today article which quoted the deepfake video while criticising Khan's sister saying "they are desperate for power". India Today subsequently updated its article calling the video a deepfake.





What We Found:

1) Original interview

We checked the original Sky News interview of Aleema Khan and did not find any instance in the interview where she said Munir was a “radicalised Islamist who wants war with India,” nor did she mention the India–Pakistan war at any point. She criticised the army chief for jailing her brother and held him responsible for the current situation in Pakistan.

The full interview can be seen below.





2) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Results:

We ran the 1.12 minutes video through two AI deepfake voice detection tools: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. Both tools results confirmed that the voice in the viral video was overlaid onto the original video.

The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 1 /100, indicating it’s likely a deepfake, while the DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab at the University at Buffalo in New York, confirmed the use of AI, with one of its result giving it a fake probability of 100%.













3) Journalist Yalda Hakim rubbishes fake video

Sky News's Yalda Hakim, who interviewed Aleema Khan also called out the deepfake video on X saying, "This is terrifying — a deepfake of my interview with Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, is circulating. It falsely claims we discussed the Pakistan-India war earlier this year. We did NOT. This clip is completely fake."

This is terrifying — a deepfake of my interview with Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, is circulating. It falsely claims we discussed the Pakistan-India war earlier this year. We did NOT. This clip is completely fake. https://t.co/ucbvBHqTKp — Yalda Hakim (@SkyYaldaHakim) December 3, 2025

Imran Khan has been in jail since his August 2023 arrest, after he was handed a three-year sentence for selling state gifts illegally. His sister Aleema Khan told Sky News’s Yalda Hakim in an interview on December 2, 2025 that he is suffering from isolation after weeks without contact with his family. Aleema also criticised Asim Munir, saying Imran Khan holds him responsible for “what’s being done to him,” and described the situation as a dictatorship, adding that her sister was only allowed to see him because there were many people gathered outside the jail.

It was not immediately clear who created the deepfake video. BOOM recently reported about a co-ordinated influence operation where a cluster of X handles are targeting India in a bid to destabilise the online discourse through a mix of videos manipulated with AI, fake quotes, bogus letters and fabricated news articles.