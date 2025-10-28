Video From Paraguay Peddled As Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrant Stealing In India

A CCTV footage showing a man scaling a wall with a barbed wire and stealing a bicycle in Paraguay is being shared on social media falsely claiming that it shows a Bangladeshi illegal immigrant committing a burglary in India

The Claim: Video shows a Bangladeshi stealing a Hindu businessman's house in India

In the 36 seconds video, a thief is seen stealing a bicycle. The video was posted on X by the handle '@RealBababanaras', with the caption, "Illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator Mohammad Zubair was caught on CCTV stealing from a Hindu businessman’s house. Police later arrested him. Such illegal Rohingya & Bangladeshi elements are a growing threat to India’s internal security, from theft to terror. Deport them all."

Illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator Mohammad Zubair was caught on CCTV stealing from a Hindu businessman’s house. Police later arrested him. Such illegal Rohingya & Bangladeshi elements are a growing threat to India’s internal security, from theft to terror. Deport them all. pic.twitter.com/v2vzCSH2DD — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) October 23, 2025

What We Found:

1) Video From Paraguay

We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens which results showed that the same video was posted on a Facebook page 'Paraguay News Events' on May 1, 2025.

The caption when translated from Spanish reads, "Criminal scales barbed-wire wall and steals bicycle in Asunción. A thief managed to enter a home in the Jara neighborhood of Asunción and steal a bicycle, despite the wall being protected with barbed wire. The incident was recorded by security cameras, which captured the moment the criminal casually scaled the wall. Neighbors have called for an increased police presence and stronger security measures as such incidents become more frequent."





2) Local news reports on theft incident

We also found several Paraguayan news outlets reporting on the same incident. News channel SNT Paraguay reported on April 30, 2025, stating that a thief was caught on CCTV stealing two bicycles from the yard of a house in Asunción. The footage below matches the viral video.



