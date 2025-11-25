AI Clip Falsely Claims NDTV Reported Crashed Tejas Jet Lacked Clearance

A video circulating on X claims to show NDTV anchor Abhishek Sengupta citing an internal report stating that the Tejas fighter jet involved in the recent crash had “not been technically cleared to fly.”

BOOM found that the video is digitally manipulated. Deepfake detection tools indicated a high likelihood of AI-generated alteration, while the original NDTV report contains no such remark.

The viral clip is part of a wider pattern of AI-manipulated media featuring Indian news personalities delivering politically sensitive statements. Similar fabricated videos involving Ravish Kumar, Palki Sharma, and Shiv Aroor have also been debunked by BOOM (here and here).

The Claim

User @Baba_Thoka shared a clip (archive) alleging that NDTV World “accidentally told the truth” and that Sengupta reported Delhi’s “photo-op commandos” forced the jet into the air despite it being “not technically cleared to fly.” The video shows Sengupta speaking from an expo with the NDTV World logo on screen.

The video was also shared on Facebook with the same claim, which can be viewed here, here and here.

What We Found

BOOM found that the viral video is AI-manipulated and does not reflect the content of NDTV’s original report.

Original NDTV broadcast contains no such claim: We traced the footage to a November 21, 2025 report posted by NDTV World. In the authentic broadcast, Sengupta discusses early assessments suggesting the crash was linked to a manoeuvre executed by the pilot. There is no mention of clearance issues.

NDTV's Abhishek Sengupta's Ground Report: How Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed In Dubai pic.twitter.com/pkmcafPb7N — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) November 21, 2025

Unnatural speech and facial patterns: In the viral clip, Sengupta’s speech displays repetitive, rigid delivery, accompanied by abrupt eye movements and irregular facial expressions inconsistent with natural human motion, and highly indicative of AI-manipulation

AI-detection tools flag manipulation: BOOM ran the audio and video separately through the University at Buffalo’s Deepfake-o-meter. A majority of the tool’s detection models indicated a high likelihood that both the visuals and the audio had been altered using AI.

Account previously shared AI-generated impersonations: BOOM has fact-checked the same X account multiple times for posting AI-generated videos impersonating Indian military officials and news personalities with fabricated statements. These include false claims involving Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.