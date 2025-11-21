Video Of Ravish Kumar Saying NDA Funded Pakistan's PTI Is Altered With AI

A digitally altered video is being shared on social media falsely claiming that Indian journalist Ravish Kumar accused Bihar’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders of funding Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through offshore accounts to propagate a pro-India stand around “Operation Sindoor.”

BOOM found that the video contains an overlaid AI voice track to make the false claim. In the original video news report Kumar made no reference to PTI, Pakistan, or Operation Sindoor.

The video is being shared on X by Pakistani handles in English and Urdu with the caption, "Breaking News: Senior Indian Journalist Ravish Kumar explains how PTI of Pakistan established links with NDA in Bihar elections, funneling Indian tax payers money right under the nose of Modi Government to PTI leaders to prove that India won Op Sindoor."

BOOM has previously debunked multiple AI-generated videos posted by the X handle @abubakarqassam.

Senior Indian Journalist Ravish Kumar explains how PTI of Pakistan established links with NDA in Bihar elections, funneling Indian tax payers money right under the nose of Modi Government to PTI leaders to prove that India won Op Sindoor. pic.twitter.com/i11QqXLgfU — Abubakar Qassam (@abubakarqassam) November 20, 2025

What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Results:

We analysed the video through two deepfake voice detection tools, Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by the University at Buffalo’s Media Forensics Lab. Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 1/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake.





Deepfake-O-Meter also showed similar results flagging the audio as AI-generated.





2) Original Ravish Kumar report

We checked the original news report uploaded by Ravish Kumar on his official YouTube channel on November 20, after the Bihar election results and found that he does not mention anything about NDA funding PTI or Operation Sindoor.

Ravish Kumar's footage from the below video has been doctored using an AI voice clone to make the false claim.