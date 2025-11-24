AI Clips Claim Indian Anchors Reported Bihar NDA Leaders Backed Pakistan’s PTI

Two videos are circulating on social media with the claim that they show Indian journalists Palki Sharma and Shiv Aroor reporting on Bihar NDA leaders being under scrutiny for funnelling money to Pakistan’s PTI.

BOOM found that both clips are doctored using AI, with no such reports appearing on the official platforms of their respective news outlets.

The fabricated videos appear to be part of a wider pattern of AI-manipulated media featuring Indian news personalities delivering politically sensitive statements. A similar video with media personality Ravish Kumar has been debunked by BOOM.

The Claim

Multiple social media posts shared two videos claiming that Firstpost’s managing editor Palki Sharma and NDTV managing editor Shiv Aroor reported that four senior Bihar NDA leaders were being investigated for financing Pakistan’s PTI.

A Facebook post shared both the videos, including the AI-manipulated Ravish Kumar clip BOOM has previously debunked.

What We Found

BOOM found that both viral videos are digitally manipulated and contain AI-generated audio and altered visuals.