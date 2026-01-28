AI Video Peddled As Failed Motorcycle Stunt By Indian Army On Republic Day

An AI generated video of Indian Army motorcyclists crashing down a ramp while performing stunts is viral as real on social media. Captions further claim that the incident happened during the Republic Day parade on January 26 this year.

BOOM, however, found the claim is false. Tests on multiple AI detection tools have confirmed the viral video as AI generated, further, there were no reports of a failed stunt during the 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The Claim

A user on X shared the viral video with the caption, "Indian Army's parade: Bikes flying high like Bollywood heroes defying gravity. Reality check: Their defense strategy jumps more loopholes than ramps!"

What We Found

1. Viral Video is AI Generated: BOOM ran a related keyword search on failed motorcycle stunts by the Indian Army on and ahead of the Republic day but could not find any credible reports corroborating the claim.

A closer observation revealed unusual and robotic movements among the motorcycle riders. Taking a cue, we tested the video on AI detection tool Hive Moderation. The detector confirmed it as 99.9% AI generated.





For further confirmation, we also tested the video on an appropriate parameter on Deepfake-o-meter, AI detector tool developed by the Media Forensics lab at the University at Buffalo, New York. The tool also found the video to be AI generated.





2. Original Video Of Republic Day Parade: The complete live stream of the 77th Republic Day parade can be seen on the YouTube channel MyGov India. The live stream does not show any failed motorcycle stunts as claimed in the viral post.



