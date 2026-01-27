AI Video Showing Nehru Warning India About Communal Politics Revived

A viral video claiming to show India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru warning that an “uneducated man” would divide the country along religious lines after 75 years, is AI-generated and fake.

BOOM ran the viral video using two AI-detection tools, both of which confirmed that the clip is an AI-generated deepfake.

The claim: Video shows Nehru warning about communal politics 75 years later and that an “uneducated man” would divide the country

The video was being shared on social media on the occasion of Republic Day with the caption, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji was right"





What We Found:

1) AI Detection tools results

We analysed the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. The results confirmed the video is an AI-generated deepfake.

Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 1/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake.









2) No historical record

We did not find any archival footage or documented speech in which Nehru uses the phrasing heard in the viral video like the word 'gawar' or illiterate.

3) Old AI Video revived

BOOM has previously fact-checked the same video in November 2025 when it was viral with similar false claims.











