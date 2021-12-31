2018 Video Of BJP Leader Assaulting Differently-Abled Man Revived

A video clip of an ABP news report from 2018 showing a Bharatiya Janata Party leader assaulting a differently-abled person for reportedly supporting Samajwadi Party has been revived on social media and is being shared as a recent incident.

BOOM found that the incident took place in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh in 2018 and is being shared out of context on social media.

Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson IP Singh posted the video with a Hindi caption which translates to 'The situation has become worse than the emergency in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader thrashed a disabled person with a stick for taking the name of SP. Yogi means the rule of goons, Yogi means the law of the jungle'.



(Hindi: हालात आपातकाल से भी बदतर हो गए हैं उत्तर प्रदेश में, सपा का नाम लेने पर भाजपा नेता ने विकलांग व्यक्ति को डंडे से पीटा। योगी का मतलब गुंडाराज योगी का मतलब जंगलराज)





The video is being shared on Facebook with similar caption.





Incident From Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh

BOOM did a related keyword search on YouTube and found the same news report uploaded on ABP News' official YouTube channel on December 25, 2018. The title of the video says, "UP: Shameful Act By BJP Leader, Tries To Put Stick In Divyang's Mouth".

The description section of the video reads 'Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohammad Miyan tried to shoo a Divyang away by putting a stick in his mouth. He abused him and tried to push him away as he said that he would vote for Akhilesh Yadav. The video is now going viral. Watch the video here'.



An NDTV report published on December 26, 2018 stated that the incident took place in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, the man had reportedly passed a comment against the BJP. The report further stated that the BJP leader had claimed the man seen in the video was drunk. He had termed the entire incident a "conspiracy to malign" the BJP.

A Hindustan Times report published on December 29, 2018 stated that the Sambhal police had registered a case against Miyan.



BOOM also found a reply from the official Twitter handle of Sambhal Police on IP Singh's tweet stating that the video was from 2018.

उपरोक्त वीडियो वर्ष 2018 का है कृपया इसको वर्तमान का वीडियो बताकर असत्य और भ्रामक दुष्प्रचार ना करें, अन्यथा आप के विरुद्ध वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी । pic.twitter.com/uUXv66RB8E — SAMBHAL POLICE (@sambhalpolice) December 27, 2021

