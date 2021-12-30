CCTV Footage Of Girl Being Stabbed Shared With False Communal Claim

A disturbing CCTV footage showing a boy stabbing a girl multiple times is viral on social media with false communal captions. The captions with the video claim that a Muslim boy stabbed a Hindu girl when she refused his advances.

BOOM spoke to the local police who confirmed to us that the incident had no communal angle and the accused and victim belonged to the Muslim community.

The viral video has been shared with claims of love jihad. An Islamophobic term, love jihad refers to the alleged conspiracy by Muslim men who lure women into converting to Islam on the pretext of love or marriage.

The viral footage shows a boy stabbing a girl in broad daylight even as another person tries to pull him away. Later, passers-by drag the accused away.

A Hindi caption with a Facebook post sharing the video translates to 'Gopalganj (Bihar): Gudda Asraf Ali stabbed a class 8 student in broad daylight when she protested against love jihad. 8 stabs in 13 seconds'.

(Hindi: गोपालगंज (बिहार): लव जिहाद का विरोध करने पर आठवीं की स्कूली छात्रा को "गुड्डा असरफ अली" ने दिन-दहाड़े चाकुओं से छलनी कर दिया। 13 सेकेंड में 8 बार चाकू से वार किया।)

BOOM has not included the video due to its disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.





Click here to view the post.

The same video has been shared on multiple Twitter handles with similar communal claim.





Fact Check

Taking cue from the caption, BOOM did a keyword search with Hindi words 'गोपालगंज में छात्रा को चाक़ू से गोदा' and found multiple news reports on the incident.

(English: Girl stabbed multiple times in Gopalganj)

According to a report published in TV9 Hindi on December 19, the incident is from Majhagadh of Pratapur village in Bihar's Gopalganj. The accused Gudda used to harass the girl, a student of class 8.

The reports further stated that when the girl protested to the harassment on December 19, the accused attacked her with a knife.





According to a news report published in Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the victim has been hospitalised and her condition is critical.

BOOM also contacted Majhagadh police station in Gopalganj. Speaking to BOOM, Majhagadh police station in charge Vishal Anand said that there is no 'love jihad' angle in the incident.

"The accused has been arrested. Both the victim and accused belonged to the Muslim community and the victim is a minor. The incident was an act of revenge," Anand told BOM.

The station in-charge told BOOM of the name of the victim but we are withholding it as she is a minor.