2019 Video Of BJP MLA T Raja Singh's Arrest Revived As Recent

A nearly two-year-old video showing the arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh in Hyderabad, Telangana has been revived and is being shared with misleading captions.

Social media users are sharing the video claiming that the BJP MLA was arrested recently for protesting against members of Muslim community who were offering namaz on the main road near a temple.

BOOM found that the incident is from 2019.

The video has been revived in the backdrop of the recent Gurugram namaz controversy where Hindu groups and local residents have objected to the offering of the Friday prayers on an open ground near a residential complex. According to news reports, members of Bajrang Dal and local residents have been holding protests over namaz being offered on vacant plot in Sector 12, Gurugram, Haryana.

The viral video shows police personnel drag Raja Singh to a police vehicle even as he tries to resist.



Social media users have shared the post with captions claiming it to be a recent incident. A Hindi caption with one such post translates to 'An incident from Hyderabad will open your eyes. Raja Singh, the sole BJP MLA in Hyderabad, was arrested last night. What was the reason? The reason is one group of minority community who started offering namaz on main road near a temple since three days. Hyderabad is minority based area. When the MLA of BJP opposed it, see how he was arrested? The police officer who gave the orders is the commissioner of police himself. Seeing the way police personnel behaved with MLA Raja Singh, imagine what can happen to a common man? Long live Mother India'.

(Hindi: एक घटना हैदराबाद की जो आपकी आँखे खोल देगी बीजेपी के MLA राजा सिंह जो की अकेले MLA जीते है बीजेपी की तरफ से उन्हे कल रात को अर्रेस्ट किया गया। उसकी वजह क्या थी? क्यों की अंबर पेट इलाके मे अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के एक ग्रुप ने मंदिर के पास मैन रोड पर तीन दीन से नमाज पढना शुरु किया था। हैदराबाद बहु अल्पसंख्यक इलाका है। जब इसका विरोध BJP की पार्टी के MLA ने की तो देखीये किस तरह उन्हे गिरफ्तार किया गया? जिस पोलिस ऑफिसर ने आदेश दिये वोह खूद commissioner ऑफ़ पुलिस है। जिस तरह से पुलिस कर्मचारीओ ने MLA राजा सिंह के साथ ये बर्ताव किया उसे देखकर सामान्य आदमी के साथ क्या नही हो सकता?? भारत माता की जय।)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



The video is also viral on Twitter with similar misleading claims.





Click here to view an archive of one such post.



Incident From 2019

BOOM did a keyword search and found a NDTV news report published on May 6, 2019 about Raja Singh's arrest.

The report carried a tweet of the BJP MLA posting a video showing similar visuals uploaded on May 5, 2019. Singh, in his tweet, wrote 'Arrested by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner while opposing for illegal masjid construction on road opposed by Hindu vahini and local Hindu karayakartas at Amberpet, Hyderabad'.

Arrested by @hydcitypolice Police Commissioner while opposing for

Illegal masjid construction on road opposed by hindu vahini & local Hindu karayakartas at Amberpet #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/w2qbdTm07c — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) May 5, 2019

We also did a reverse image search on one of the viral video's key frames and found it on a YouTube channel uploaded on May 6, 2019 mentioning similar details.

The NDTV report stated, "A BJP legislator in Telangana was among those taken into police custody in Hyderabad on Sunday after clashes over the setting up of a shed on a land where a place of worship was demolished."

The report further mentioned that Raja Singh had turned up in the area to "enquire about the situation".

Outlook India also published a report about the incident on May 6, 2019. The details of incident can be read here.

