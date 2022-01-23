2020 Delhi Riots Video Shared As Indian Army Beating Muslim Youth In Kashmir

A video showing a group of five injured men lying on the road, and being forced to sing the National Anthem by security personnel is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that they are Muslim youth from Rajasthan who were thrashed by security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir for chanting anti-India slogans.

BOOM found that the claim with the video is false. The video is from 2020 and shows Delhi police in riot gear beating the youth.



A Hindi caption with the video translates to 'Some Muslim youths from Rajasthan went to visit Kashmir. During the visit, they started raising slogans like Pakistan Zindabad! Will not allow India to become a Hindu nation! Indian soldiers thrashed these traitors teaching them a lifelong lesson. Now, they will think hundred times before chanting such slogans'.



(Hindi: राजस्थान से कई मुसलमान लङके कश्मीर घूमने गये।वहां ये लोग जोर शोर से नारे लगाने लगे पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद!भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र नहीं बनने देंगे! नारा लगाने वाल लफंगेे देशद्रोहियों को भारतीय सैनिकों ने ऐसे ठोका कि हालत खराब कर दी।अब लुच्चे लफंगे ऐसे नारें लगाने से पहले सौ बार सोचेंगे)





Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found old tweets carrying the same clip claiming it to be from the communal riots that rocked the national capital in February 2020.

Taking cue, we did a related keyword search on Twitter and found a TOI Plus video report about the incident uploaded on February 29, 2020.

According to the news report, one of the youth seen in the video later succumbed to injuries.

We also found an article published in Scroll on March 28, 2020 reporting the incident along with some visuals from the incident.

The report states, "The clip shows five severely injured men, lying on the street, being beaten by policemen as they loudly order them to sing the national anthem. One of the five, Faizan, is slumped to the side, unconscious. He died on February 27, two days after the attack."



The article further stated, "A week after the assault, Kausar Ali, who works as a painter, remarked on the tragic irony of the events that brought the five men together in the same video. "We are from Kardampuri but we don't know each other," he said.

"All of us came within reach of the police at much the same time so we got dragged, pulled and beaten together. We couldn't help each other. The ones who are alive feel it's a miracle."



According to a Hindustan Times report from January 12, 2022, police had identified a constable in connection with the death of Faizan. The constable, from whose phone the video had been obtained, has been interrogated several times by the cops.

The report also states that Justice Mukta Gupta, who is hearing the plea in Faizan's death, has pulled up the city police over the delay in the case.

"The court asked the police to file the status report with all the answers under the signature of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Deo, and posted the matter for hearing on February 22," the Hindustan Times report stated.



