Mumbai Tardeo Fire: Old Video Of Man Falling To His Death Viral As Recent

The viral video is from October 2021, when a man fell to his death while trying to escape a massive fire in a residential apartment on Currey Road, Mumbai.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  22 Jan 2022 10:17 AM GMT
Mumbai Tardeo Fire: Old Video Of Man Falling To His Death Viral As Recent

A shocking video from October 2021 of a man dangling from a window and then falling while trying to escape from a fire at a high-rise residential building on Currey Road, Mumbai is being shared falsely claiming that it shows visuals from the fire that broke out at Kamala building in Tardeo, Mumbai on Saturday.

The 18 seconds video shows a man escaping the fire that has broken out on the high-rise building and falling off to his death as he is unable to hold on.

At least six people were killed in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Click here to read)

The video is being shared with the caption, "Massive fire at #Kamalabuilding, Near Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai. #BMC #tardeo #BhatiaHospital #mumbai #MumbaiFire"

BOOM has not included the video given the disturbing nature.


The same video is also being shared on Facebook with the false claim.


Facebook page Rozana Spokesman also showed the viral video in their Facebook live falsely linking it to the recent fire.



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2021, when a man fell to his death while trying to escape a massive fire that had broken out in a 61-storey residential building on Currey Road, Mumbai.

Several replies to the viral video also pointed out that the video is old and unrelated to the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area, Mumbai on January 22, 2021.

A relevant keyword search led us to news reports on the incident from October 22, 2021, when a fire broke out in a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai. A video from the incident went viral showing a man dangling from a window to escape the fire and then falling from the multi storeyed building. The man was later identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, who succumbed to his injuries from the fall.

We can see the same visuals in the news report on the incident.


Updated On: 2022-01-22T15:53:54+05:30
Claim :   Video shows man falling to his death due to fire at Kamala building in Mumbais Tardeo
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Mumbai fire viral video Tardeo 
