Video From Australia Shared As PM Modi's Cavalcade Chased In US

A video showing a crowd attacking police vehicles on the street is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that it shows Americans chasing down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade during his recent US visit.

BOOM found that the viral video is from Melbourne, Australia and the claim is false.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-day-long official visit to the United States on September 25, 2021. During the tour, he attended the Quad summit, addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council and also met US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The video is viral in this backdrop.

A Hindi caption with a Facebook post sharing the viral video translates to 'Never was an Indian Prime Minister chased down by the public in the history of America. American army had to rush to safety with Modi. Hail America's farmers unity. Watch how Modi was chased down by farmers in America'.

(Hindi: अमेरिकी इतिहास में कभी भी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री को पब्लिक ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर नहीं भगाया था। अमेरिकी फ़ौज मोदी को लेकर उल्टे पॉव भागी अमेरिका किसान एकता जिंदाबाद मोदी की अमेरिका में किसानों के आगे भागने की बेज़ती जरूर देखें।)

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the video and found that the same video was tweeted by an Australian journalist Lana Murphy on September 21, 2021.

Murphy's tweet stated, 'Hard to believe this is Melbourne. I've just been sent this video showing protestors swarming a riot squad car. One guy appears to try to rip off its side mirror before the vehicles speed off and PORT police move in. @9NewsMelb'.

Hard to believe this is Melbourne. I've just been sent this video showing protestors swarming a riot squad car. One guy appears to try to rip off its side mirror before the vehicles speed off and PORT police move in. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ug5jT1iSQt — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) September 21, 2021

The video was tweeted by 9News Melbourne on same day with a caption 'SHOCKING: Protesters have attacked several police cars in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon. The group can be seen hurling objects and attempting to smash windows, forcing the Public Order Response Team to move in'.



SHOCKING: Protesters have attacked several police cars in Melbourne's CBD this afternoon.



The group can be seen hurling objects and attempting to smash windows, forcing the Public Order Response Team to move in.



Full details, 6pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/gqtYhO4H6P — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 21, 2021

Taking cue, BOOM did a keyword search and found a Reuter's report from September 21 detailing the incident.

According to the report, on the second day of protests in the locked-down Australian city Melbourne, police had to fire pepper balls and rubber pellets to disperse around 2,000 protesters who had gathered on the street defying the stay-at- home orders.

Anti-COVID lockdown protests have been going on in Melbourne since few days now. Read more about the protests here.

More scenes from the protest can be seen below.



