No, This Image Does Not Show Security for NZ Cricket Team in Pakistan

After the New Zealand cricket team withdrew from its first tour of Pakistan in 18 years citing a security threat, a photo began circulating in social media posts that claim it shows the team's "inadequate" security escort. The claim is false: the photo shows the security escort for the Sri Lankan cricket team during their tour of Pakistan in 2019.

The photo was posted on September 17, 2021, here on Twitter, where it has been retweeted more than 800 times.



It was shared by Umar Saif, the chief digital officer for Pakistan's Jang Media Group, who has more than 158,000 Twitter followers.

"New Zealand Cricket team found this security arrangement inadequate," reads the post's caption.

The image shows a convoy of security vehicles and personnel on a road.

Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on September 22, 2021

The New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan on September 17, 2021, citing a security threat.

The move was a massive setback to Pakistan, which has been trying to revive tours by foreign sides after home internationals were suspended in the aftermath of a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team, AFP reported here.

Pakistan, deeply frustrated by the last-minute withdrawal, has denied any security threats.

The photo was shared in posts alongside a similar claim on Twitter here, here, here and here; and on Facebook here, here, here and here.



The claim, however, is false.

The image shows a security escort for the Sri Lanka cricket team during their tour of Pakistan in 2019.

The photo was published in this September 30, 2019, news report by Sri Lankan media outlet The Morning.

The first paragraph of the report reads: "An unprecedented level of security is being given to the Sri Lanka team, now playing their first match, an ODI [One Day International], on their ongoing Pakistan series, at the Karachi International Stadium."

The photo's caption reads: "SL [Sri Lanka] team entering the stadium today for the second one-dayer."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading post (L) and The Morning 's photo (R):

The image was also published in this report about the Sri Lankan team's tour of Pakistan on October 2, 2019, by The Indian Express, an Indian media outlet.