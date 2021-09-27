Fake New York Times Front Page With Modi Created As Satire

An image trying to pass off as the front page of the New York Times featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent official visit to the United States, has been created as a piece of satire.

The photo, which went viral on social media and WhatsApp over the weekend, contains inaccuracies and other text which point out that the image was created as satire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded an official visit to the United States on September 27, 2021. The prime minister met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs, in Washington DC. Modi also attended the QUAD leaders' summit and addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In this context, the fabricated image has gone viral. The photo purports to show the front page of the New York Times has the headline - "LAST, BEST HOPE OF EARTH" and a strapline that reads, "WORLD'S MOST LOVED AND MOST POWERFUL LEADER, IS HERE TO BLESS US," (sic).



BOOM received the same viral image on our helpline number (7700906111) from several readers who asked about the authenticity of the image.

FACT CHECK

BOOM found that the viral image was created as satire and contains inaccuracies. It was not immediately clear who was behind the fake image.

Several social media users pointed out that the month in the masthead has been spelt incorrectly. The image shows September spelt as 'Setpember'





Photo Created As Satire



The caption below the photograph of Modi says, "His highness, Modiji is signing on a blank a4 paper to bless our country...har har modi" (sic). This shows that the image was created as satire.





Even the headline 'LAST, BEST HOPE OF EARTH' is intended as sarcasm. The headline in capslock is also different from NYT's style which follows title case in all its headlines. (See image below)

The actual front page of the New York Times for September 26, 2021 can be viewed at the bottom right corner of this link.













