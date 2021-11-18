Was Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stopped From Walking Beside PM Modi? Fact Check

A video showing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan walking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral on social media with false captions claiming that Chouhan was pulled aside by the security personnel of the prime minister.

BOOM spoke to Avinash Lavania, district collector of Bhopal, MP, who is seen talking to Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the video. He refuted the viral claims. Lavania has been misidentified as a security personnel in the video who allegedly stopped Chouhan from walking beside the PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Madhya Pradesh on November 15 to take part in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas being celebrated on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. During his visit, the PM also launched several initiatives for the welfare of tribals. The viral video is from one such event in which Modi had participated.

The 22-second-long video shows Prime Minister Modi walking flanked by his security personnel. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be seen accompanying Modi. At one point in the video, a man quickly walks to Chouhan's side and taps him on his arm. Chouhan turns around, stops and listens to the person, and later catches up with the prime minister.

The video has been shared from the official Facebook page of Indian National Congress, Madhya Pradesh with a Hindi caption translating to 'We criticise this treatment meted out to the chief minister'.

(Hindi: हम मुख्यमंत्री के साथ हुये इस बर्ताव की निंदा करते हैं।)

The video was shared from the official Twitter handle of INC, MP with the same caption.

The video has been shared by several other Twitter handles with similar claims.

NO ONE, i repeat No One is allowed to come between Modi and his camera.!!



Don't dare to disturb him while Photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/VFUbFWmLys — Madhu 🤚 (@Vignesh_TMV) November 16, 2021





Well trained security personnel of PM Modi make sure trespassers like @ChouhanShivraj don't come in between the camera & Modi..pic.twitter.com/zKi5GJ51mL — fearPlz 🇮🇳 (@WilfredQuadros) November 16, 2021

Fact Check

BOOM found a tweet from the official handle of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office refuting the viral claim made with the video.

The November 17 tweet is accompanied with a Hindi caption translating to 'Liar Congress'.

The tweet has shared the same video with subtitles identifying the man tapping Chouhan's hand as Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania. The subtitles state that Lavania had approached Chouhan to discuss an important matter with him.

BOOM also found a tweet from the official handle of the district collector of Bhopal refuting the claim.

The tweet in Hindi translates to 'I completely refute the matter that is going viral in the social media that Hon'ble CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj was stopped by the security officer during the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to Bhopal. - @CollectorBhopal Lavania'.

(Hindi: सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रही बात कि माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के भोपाल दौरे में सुरक्षा अधिकारी द्वारा माननीय सीएम श्री @ChouhanShivraj को रोका गया का मैं पूर्णतः खंडन करता हूँ । - @CollectorBhopal लवानिया'.

BOOM then contacted Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania who told us that the viral claim is false and he had stopped the CM to discuss an official matter with him. "The CM had later joined the prime minister," Lavania added.

