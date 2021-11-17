Morphed Image Shared As Nita Ambani Drinking World's 'Costliest' Water

A morphed image of Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows her drinking one of the costliest bottled water in the world - Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani.

According to a GQ India report published on July 6, 2021, "The price of Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, converted approximately to Rs 44.5 lakhs, earned the bottle the Guinness World Record for the most expensive water bottle in 2010. The 750ml of water, which is procured from Fijian and French springs and glacial water from Iceland, is bottled in a 24-carat solid gold bottle."

Facebook posts feature a collage of the edited image of Ambani drinking from the bottle, and a close up of the bottle.

The caption with the photo reads, "Nita Ambani Drinks World's Most Expensive Water That Costs Rs. 40L Per Bottle! The water that Nita Ambani drinks is said to be the most expensive water in the world. If you know the specialty of this water, then you will be surprised. Let us tell you that the water that Nita Ambani drinks to keep herself fit and fresh costs $60,000 for a 750ml bottle. In Indian rupee, the price is more than Rs. 40 lakh. Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani' and a bottle costs around Rs. 42 lakh. Five grams of gold ash is also mixed in the water which is beneficial for the body."





The photo is viral as a graphic in Hindi with a similar claim.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and it led us to an article published on Bollywood Mantra featuring the original photograph of Nita Ambani. In the photo, Ambani can be seen drinking packaged water from a plastic bottle.

The original photo of Ambani drinking water can be seen in an archived version of the link.

The comparison between the viral photo and the original photo of Nita Ambani can be seen below.

Comparison

World's most expensive bottled water

According to a Guinness World Records article 'Most expensive bottle of water sold at auction' the costliest bottle of water was sold in March, 2010 at an auction. An excerpt form the article reads, "The most expensive bottle of water sold at auction was for $774,000 pesos, $60,000 US (£39,357) at an auction organised by Plan3t Foundation A.C. at La Hacienda de los Morales, Mexico City, Mexico on, 4 March 2010." The article further states about the glass bottle: The glass bottle is covered in 24-karat gold and is based on artwork by the late Italian artist Amedeo Clemente Modigliani. The funds raised from the auction were donated to the foundation to battle global warming."