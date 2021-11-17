Cropped Video From Rashid Alvi's Jai Shri Ram Speech Shared By BJP Leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a cropped video of Congress leader Rashid Alvi and falsely claimed that Alvi said those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' are demons.

BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped and shared with misleading context as Alvi in his speech at Kalki Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh was quoting an instance from the Ramayana to say that not everyone who chants 'Jai Shri Ram' is a seer.

Malviya shared the 10 seconds video with the caption when translated reads, "After Salman Khurshid, now Congress leader Rashid Alvi is calling those who say Jai Shri Ram as nocturnal (demons). How much poison is mixed in the thoughts of the Congress towards the devotees of Ram."

(In Hindi - सलमान ख़ुर्शीद के बाद अब कांग्रेस के नेता राशिद अल्वी जय श्री राम कहने वालों को निशाचर (राक्षस) बता रहे हैं। राम भक्तों के प्रति कांग्रेस के विचारों में कितना ज़हर घुला हुआ है।)

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Malviya.

Several other BJP leaders also shared the same video including Prashant Umrao, BJP spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh, who tweeted with the caption when translated reads, "Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that those who chant Jai Shri Ram are not munis (seers), but Nishichars (demons)."

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Umrao.

The same clipped video is being shared with the misleading caption on Facebook.





BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped and shared with misleading context to falsely claim that Congress leader Rashid Alvi called all those who chant Jai Shri Ram' as demons.

We viewed the full speech given by Alvi at the Kalki Mahotsav event in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh where he was actually quoting an instance from the Ramayana to say that not everyone who chants 'Jai Shri Ram' is a seer.

In his speech from the 8 minutes timestamp he can be heard saying, "...Today many people talk about Ram Rajya (Lord Ram's kingdom), I also talk about Ram Rajya, I also want Ram Rajya to come in India, but how will be that Ram rajya? There will be no place for violence in Ram Rajya."

He further goes one to quote Tulsi Das and futher says, "...Now days some people are trying to misguide people in the name of 'Jai Shir Ram.'".

Alvi then quotes from the Ramayana saying, "...When Hanumanji was going to the Himalayas to get the sanjeevani booti, a demon in the guise of a saint was chanting Jai Shri Ram. Hanumanji stopped after hearing Jai Shri Ram. The demon then told Hanuman that Jai Shri Ram could not be chanted without taking a bath. However, today those people say Jai Shri Ram, say it without having a bath. Then Hanumanji went to take a bath, where a crocodile caught his leg, the crocodile was an apsara (nymph) who was given a shraap (curse) and she got salvation and told the truth that the demon was disguised as a saint."

Then Alvi can be heard saying as it starts in the clipped video, "..Today many people chant 'Jai Shri Ram', they are not all sages but nocturnal (demons), and so one needs to be cautious. And in the country, we need to build an atmosphere as in the Ram Rajya."

Alvi also responded on the viral video stating that he did not say every person chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' is a demon, but saying that every man who chants 'Jai Shri Ram' is not a seer.