Photo Of AAP Hoarding Promising Caste, Religion Wise Division In Goa Is Fake

An image of a billboard carrying a photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is doing rounds on social media with a claim that the image shows Kejriwal has promised to divide Goans by caste and religion.

The AAP is now eyeing to form its government in the upcoming 2022 assembly election in the coastal state. According to media reports, Kejriwal has recently hit out at his opponents and made several promises if AAP is voted to power in Goa.

The photo of the billboard reads as, "Kejriwal's 4th Guarantee Caste/Religion Wise Division Of Goa Aam Aadmi Party". The photo is shared with a caption saying, "So Kejriwal promises that he will divide people by caste and religion. Now it's open".





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to find out the details of the photo and found the original photo in an article published by Goan news outlet named The Goan on October 18, 2021. The article reports about the billboard campaigns of several political parties who are aiming to come in power in the state in the upcoming assembly election.

The text mentioned on the original photo of the billboard reads as, "Kejriwal's 2nd Guarantee Unemployed in Mining, Tourism? ₹ 5,000/Month Till It Starts Aam Aadmi Party".

The comparison between the viral photo and the original image of the AAP's billboard can be seen below.

Comparison

Taking a cue from the text written on the original billboard photo, we did a keyword search and found on a The Indian Express report published on September 21, 2021. According to the report, "Kejriwal said that, if voted to power, AAP will also provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month to the families that have an unemployed youth and Rs 5000 per month to the families dependent on mining and tourism until their jobs are restored."



Kejriwal's statement on mining dependents was also published on the official twitter handle of Aam Aadmi Party Goa on November 8, 2021.

AAP will resume mining industry within 6 months of forming the govt in Goa, till then the mining dependents will get monthly allowance & priority will be given in employment in mining to those who were earlier employed there: @ArvindKejriwal #KejriwalKiGuarantee #AAPGoa pic.twitter.com/XLPZN6Bf5X — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) November 8, 2021

