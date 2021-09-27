2019 'Howdy Modi' Event Videos Falsely Shared As PM Modi's Recent US Visit

Three videos showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by a large crowd while he walks on stage from the 'Howdy Modi' event in September 2019 in Houston, Texas, is being shared as videos taken during his recently concluded US visit.

PM Modi concluded an official visit to the United States on September 27, 2021. The prime minister met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs, in Washington DC. Modi also attended the QUAD leaders' summit and addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The videos are being shared claiming that it is recent and show PM Modi received a grand welcome in the United States. In one of the videos shot from the audience side, we can hear the crowd "chant Bharat mata ki jai" (Glory to Mother India)

Video 1

This video shows PM Modi walking on stage to jam packed audience clapping and cheering. The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "All the big leaders of the world waiting for Modi ji, once again the lion's entry in America"

(In Hindi - दुनिया के सारे बड़े नेता मोदी जी का इंतजार करते हुए फिर एक बार शेर की अमेरिका में एंट्री)

Video 2

In this video, shot from the audience side, we can see PM Modi on the same stage with the US-India flags in the background. The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Proud moment America light up with chants of Bharat Mata"

(In Hindi - गौरवपूर्ण पल भारत माता के जयकारों से गूंज उठा अमेरिका)

Video 3

In this video, we can see PM Modi waving towards the jam packed crowd in the stadium. The video is being shared with the caption when translated, "A grand welcome to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodardas Modi, in America."

(In Hindi - भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र दामोदरदास मोदी जी का अमेरिका में भव्य स्वागत।)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral set of videos are from September 2019, during the 'Howdy Modi' event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge crowd of Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, in the presence of then United States President Donald Trump.

The 2019 event was attended by a large number of Indian Americans and a number of American lawmakers. Modi and Trump had also demonstrated a high level of goodwill and bonhomie between them.

On viewing the 'Howdy Modi' event, which was held on September 22, 2019, and broadcasted live on BJP's official YouTube channel, we spotted that the three videos are from the same event.

In the live broadcast, we can spot the same sequence of events as in the viral video. PM Modi walking towards the stage which has a display of a US-India flag in the background and US leaders standing on the stage clapping as he walks on stage. We can also see PM Modi wearing the same outfit in the original broadcast of the event,

From the 1 hour, 42 minutes timestamp we can see the same sequence of events in the broadcast.

On comparing, we can see that the three videos match with shots at the 2019 event which was broadcasted.









