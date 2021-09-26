Old Images Of Anti-Modi Protest In US Shared As Recent

A set of two old images showing people carrying placards comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler is viral on social media with captions claiming that the pictures are from protests held during Modi's recent US visit.

BOOM found that the viral images are from 2019 when the prime minister had visited Houston, US for the 'Howdy, Modi' event and had met the former US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Modi was on a 3-day US tour from September 22-25. During this time he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and also attended the Quad Summit. According to a report published in Al Jazeera on September 24, dozens of Indian-Americans had protested outside the White House during the Modi-Biden meet.



The old pictures have been revived in this backdrop.

The viral post has a Hindi caption that translates to 'Why doesn't any Godi media show the warm welcome of Saheb in America? India wants to know?'.

(Hindi: अमेरिका में साहेब के जोरदार स्वागत को कोई भी गोदी मीडिया क्यों नहीं दिखाता. पूछता है भारत?)





BOOM found that the image has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.







Protests during PM Modi's US Visit?

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the photos and found an article on news portal One India published on September 24, 2019 carrying the same picture.

The headline of the article reads 'The other side of 'Howdy Modi' which you might have missed'.

According to the One India report, during PM Modi's visit in Houston in 2019, people had protested outside the NRG Football Stadium where the 'Howdy, Modi' event was being held. Several tweets with pictures from the protest were also added to the article.







Taking cue, BOOM ran a keyword search on twitter and found several tweets from 2019 sharing the images that are viral now. The tweets can be viewed here and here. Click here and here for archives.

BOOM could not independently verify the date and location of the images, but confirmed that the images have been present on internet since 2019.

