Photo Of A Hindu And Muslim Man Holding A Congress Poster Is Morphed

Uttar Pradesh East Youth Congress Twitter handle tweeted a morphed photo showing a Hindu and Muslim man holding a Congress poster, while claiming that it showed the popularity of the party before the assembly elections next month in the state.

The photo shows two men, one dressed in saffron robes and the other wearing a skull cap holding a Congress poster together.

The assembly election is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases from February 10, 2022, till March 7, 2022, with the results to be declared on March 10, 2022.

The photo was tweeted by UP East Youth Congress with the caption when translated reads, "Photo of ganga jamuni tehzeeb will not end because of the poison of a few poisonous people. This picture is further indicating that this time only Congress is in the heart of Uttar Pradesh. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian are all brothers! Congress is coming to Uttar Pradesh! #AaRahiHaiCongress"





(In Hindi - गंगा जमुनी तहजीब की तस्वीर. चंद ज़हरीले लोगो के जहर से. खत्म नही होने वाली। ये तस्वीर इस और भी इशारा कर रही है कि उत्तरप्रदेश के दिल मे इस बार सिर्फ कांग्रेस है। हिन्दू मुस्लिम सिक्ख ईसाई. आपस में हम भाई भाई! बोलता उत्तरप्रदेश आ रही है काँग्रेस! #AaRahiHaiCongress)

The same photo was also shared on Facebook and Twitter with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo has been morphed and the original photo shows the two elderly men holding a poster of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The search results showed posts with the same photo dating back to March 2021, however, the original photo shows them holding a poster of Mamata Banerjee and not a Congress party poster.

The original photo was posted by the Facebook page Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi) on March 2, 2021, with the caption when translated from Bangala reads, "Social unity is giving a verdict. Bengal wants its own daughter' Do you want development in Bengal in the future?...."

This was shared in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly election in March 2021. In this photo, the same two men can be seen as in the viral photo.

On comparing the viral photo and the original photo, we can see the Congress poster has been edited into the image. Additionally, we can spot the same text written below the poster that can also be seen in the original photo.





The same photo was also tweeted by Trinamool Congress leader Nusrat Jahan on March 3, 2021, while quote tweeting BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Shameless polarisation coming from the party that understands nothing of unity or peace!



FYI, Mr @amitmalviya people across all religions, caste groups, genders are rallying behind @MamataOfficial owing to her good work. Would recommend having some grip on your politics of hate! https://t.co/kPHt6azW3m pic.twitter.com/fioJXWjZnK — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) March 3, 2021







