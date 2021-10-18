Muslim Woman In Video Mocking Opposition Leaders Is A BJP Panelist

A video of Nighat Abbas - a media panelist for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi, raising 'Azaadi' slogans against opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal,has been revived on social media again without context.



The video is going viral with a caption that it shows an ordinary Muslim woman mocking opposition party leaders.



In the viral video, a woman wearing a burqa is seen chanting against various opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "SP, BSP and Congress will tremble after hearing this Muslim woman's chants."





Click here to view

(Original caption - "मुस्लिम महिला की हुंकार सुन कांप उठेंगे सपाई ,बसपाई और कांग्रेसी")

Viral on Facebook

The same video is also being shared on Facebook, and was also being shared with the same false claim in January 2020 and May 2019.





Also Read: Photo From A Film Shoot Falsely Shared As Indian Army Capturing PLA Soldiers

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the woman in the viral video raising slogans against Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders is BJP Delhi spokesperson Nighat Abbass.

BOOM had previously debunked the same video in January 2020, and another video of Abbass in May 2019, when they were being shared with false claims.

Also Read: 'Rahul Gandhi Se Azaadi': BJP Panelist's Video Revived Without Context

Also Read: Muslim Woman Slamming Arvind Kejriwal In Viral Video Is A BJP Worker

Nighat on her Twitter bio clearly states that she is a spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit.





Click here to view

On running a reverse image search and a specific keyword search, we found that the same video was shared by Abbass in May 2019, with the caption when translated, "Along with me, Muslim society raised its voice to demand independence from Congress and Kejriwal."





Click here to view

Abbas had also quote tweeted a tweet with the same video in January 2020, stating that the video is from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaign where she raised slogans against opposition leaders.





Click here to view