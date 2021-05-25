No, 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan Was Not Raised By Rohingyas In West Bengal

A video of an election victory rally led by supporters of a winning candidate in Uttar Pradesh is viral on social media with false claims that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised in West Bengal after the recently concluded assembly elections.

The video has been shared in the backdrop of post poll violence in Bengal, which claimed more than 14 lives. The viral clip shows a procession of people sloganeering cheers for one 'Haji Saab'. Later into the video, the winning candidate is garlanded by passers by and the crowd of people move forward as the slogans continue. The video has been tweeted with claims that it was shot in West Bengal during a victory procession by alleged winners, who are Rohingyas, shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. The tweet reads, "A 'Thanks giving' rally in West Bengal taken out by some of the 31 Rohingyas elected in the recent elections. "Pakistan Zindabad" is their slogan raising. Where is 'Secular India' leading us? #Secularism #WestBengal"





The video is viral on Facebook with a similar narrative as well.

Click here and here to see Facebook posts.

Fact Check BOOM was able to spot Bhoomi Vastralaya, a garment shop's name in some of the keyframes of the video.





We looked up the shop on Google maps and found a few images of the garment shop Bhoomi Vastralaya uploaded on Google Maps; according to the location coinciding with the images, the shop is situated in Maal Godam Road, Rupaidiha of Uttar Pradesh.

Below is a comparison of an image of the garment shop found on Google Maps and from the viral clip.





BOOM reached out to the shop owner Shivam Sahu who confirmed that the video was shot in front of his shop during a victory procession organised by supporters of Haji Abdul Kalim, who won from the Kewalpur Gram Sabha. "No such slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised in the procession. They said 'Haji Saab Zindabad' and 'Gram Sabha Pradhan Kaisa Ho. Haji Sab Jaisa Ho' during the procession," Shivam Sahu told BOOM.

BOOM then reached out to Haji Abdul Rahim, elder brother of Haji Abdul Kalim, who won in the panchayat elections. He said, "The procession was taken out when the results had not been declared and the counting process was going on. Some of our supporters raised slogans when they came to know that Kalim was leading and they took out a small procession in this regard."



Rahim however did not wish to reveal Kalim's political identity to BOOM. He told BOOM, "Our supporters made a mistake by flouting Covid-19 rules. A case was filed against us which later was sorted out with the administration. Nobody raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. We were not seen in the video." Additionally, we found a tweet from May 6, 2021 by Bahraich Police about rubbishing the same claim.