2017 Video Of Sonia Gandhi And Manmohan Singh Shared With False Claims

A 2017 video of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi meeting former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has surfaced with claims that Gandhi 'sidelined' Singh during his tenure.

The video is viral with netizens alleging that Sonia Gandhi disrespected Manmohan Singh while the latter was in chair. BOOM found that the video is from April 2017; Singh however, was the prime minister of India from 2004 - 2014.

The viral clip of 32 seconds has been tweeted with a caption, "Very disappointing video clip.. See how she sidelined the then PM MMS!."

Also Read: No, NYT Did Not Publish A Crocodile In Tears Photo After PM Modi Cried Fact Check BOOM ran a keyword search on YouTube and found a video uploaded on April 26, 2017 by a news outlet NNIS. The video is headlined as, "Sri Lanka PM Holds Talks With Sonia Gandhi And Manmohan Singh." According to the video, during his four day visit, Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met opposition party leader Sonia Gandhi and former Indian PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on April 26, 2017.

Below are a few frames from the YouTube video which show Dr Singh's entry at the venue.





BOOM also found a tweet by report on April 26, 2017 by news agency ANI.

