No, NYT Did Not Publish A Crocodile In Tears Photo After PM Modi Cried

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared an edited and fake New York Times clipping made by a parody Twitter account, which showed a photo of a crocodile for the "India's PM Cried". Singh who soon deleted his tweet used the fake clipping to falsely claim that the newspaper criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is being shared in the backdrop of PM Modi getting emotional while addressing health workers from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi over the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours after Modi's emotional moment, several also trended the idiom crocodile tears to allege that Modi's tears were insincere.



PM Shri Narendra Modi gets emotional while paying tributes to the people who left us due to #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/Gl5jiv7XHo — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) May 21, 2021

Singh shared the viral clipping with the caption, "Dr Jaishankar ji now that you are going to US would you please ensure The New York Times does not spoil the image of Modi ji!! After all he is more worried about his IMAGE than worrying about the People suffering from COVID!! To him Crying at the right time is an Art!!"

The same edited clipping was viral on Twitter with several users sharing it claiming that India had received bad international press.

BOOM found that the viral New York Times clipping is fake and edited to add the photo of the crocodile and the headline about Modi. The actual edition of the newspaper did not carry any such photo of a crocodile or even an article on PM Modi on its front page. The fake clipping originated from a parody Twitter account The Daily New York Times that tweeted the viral clipping clearly stating that it is satire.

Again clarifying that this is *Satire. Don't take it seriously. https://t.co/SnVyFZobIS — The Daily New York Times (@NewYokNewz) May 22, 2021

On checking the international edition of the New York Times dated May 21, 2021, one can clealy spot that the lead story and photo are different and not the same as in the viral clipping. The lead photo on the NYT front page was of solar panels on rooftops with the caption, "There is no alternative. Solar energy is a blessing from God."

On comparing the fake clipping with the original NYT front page we found that there was no article on PM Modi crying or any photo of a crocodile published. However, the other news stories in the viral clipping are same as NYT's original official international edition.







