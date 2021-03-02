Debunked Claims Of Muslims Contaminating Food Revived

A viral video of a Muslim man spitting on tandoori rotis before putting them in the hearth, is the latest trigger for wave for right wing Facebook pages to revive similar stomach churning videos and spread them with false claims that the accused in all such incidents are Muslims.

Naushad alias Suhel was arrested by Meerut Police on February 20, 2021. According to news reports, the video of Naushad spitting on the tandooris was recorded at a wedding reception at Aroma garden, Meerut on February 16.

However, the video has stirred anti-Muslim bigotry online with old and unrelated videos revived with fake claims of the accused being Muslims. A trend last seen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



Below are the videos circulating again which BOOM had debunked on previous occasions.

Old milk adulteration video from Hyderabad given communal hue



A video showing a man adulterating milk by mixing dirty water in it is viral with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Fresh milk for the non-believers. If uniform education and uniform civil code is not brought in force and laws regarding infiltration, conversion and population control are not enacted soon, by 2050 neither the constitution nor Indian culture will remain'.

(Hindi: काफिरों के लिए ताजा जूठा दूध | यदि समान शिक्षा और समान नागरिक संहिता लागू नहीं किया गया तथा घुसपैठ नियंत्रण, धर्मांतरण नियंत्रण और जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून तत्काल नहीं बनाया गया तो 2050 में न भारतीय संविधान बचेगा, न भारतीय संस्कृत)

View the video below and check its archive here.

BOOM had debunked the video when it was viral with a similar claim in 2020.

In our earlier fact check we had found that the incident was from a dairy farm in Hyderabad, Telangana. Speaking to BOOM, Dabeerpura Police, Hyderabad had then stated that the man seen in the viral clip is Raju, an employee at the dairy farm. The police said that the dairy is owned by Mohammad Sohail Ghouse who has been arrested by the police and the search is on for Raju, seen in the video.

Old video of woman mixing urine in water falsely identified as Muslim



A disturbing CCTV footage showing a domestic help contaminating a drum filled with water by mixing urine has been revived with a false and communal claim that the woman is a Muslim. BOOM had found that the video is from 2011 and the woman seen in it is not Muslim.

The old footage is now being shared with a fake communal caption that translates to 'What is this! True incident. Mukesh Suri of Bhopal had employed a woman Hasina as a domestic help. Hasina, started behaving as per her Islamic traditions. She mixed saliva and urine in their food. They need to be treated, friends'.

(Hindi: अरे ये क्या सत्य घटना भोपाल में मुकेश सूरी जी ने 'हसीना' नामक मुस्लिम नौकरानी को काम पर रखा और नौकरानी ने अपने इस्लामी मज़हब के अनुसार आचरण करना शुरू कर दिया!! अपने थूक और पेशाब से बना कर खिलाती थी खाना! इनका इलाज जरुरी है मित्रों)

Watch the video below and check its archived version here. The visuals are disturbing hence viewers discretion is advised.

BOOM had debunked this viral claim in April 2020.

We had found news reports that stated that the video was from 2011 and the woman seen in the video - Asha Kaushal - had contaminated the food of her employer Mukesh Suri with urine. According to a 2011 Times of India report, Kaushal was booked 'under Section 270 of the IPC, a malignant act that is meant to causing threat to life, a non-bailable offence'.

The video has been revived with the same viral claim again.

Fake claim of Biryani laced with impotency tablets served to Hindus



A set of unrelated pictures showing a man in skull cap serving biriyani, and a large amount of tablets in boxes have been shared with claims that it shows a restaurant in Coimbatore serving biryani laced with tablets to Hindus, which would render them impotent.

View the viral post below and check its archived version here.





BOOM had run a reverse image on the pictures earlier and traced them to unrelated incidents from India and Sri Lanka.

Coimbatore police had also called out the post as fake news on Twitter in March last year and launched a probe to trace the handle that originally posted it.

Don't spread fake news. Be responsible user of social media. No one should believe this tweet handle as it is spreading fake news. CCP is working to trace this handle. — Coimbatore City Police (@policecbecity) March 2, 2020

We had traced the image of the man serving biryani to the thumbnail of a YouTube video posted on June 30, 2016 with a headline 'Indian Muslim festival DUM BIRYANI Preparation for 30 People & STREET FOOD'.

The pictures of medicines were traced to a 2019 article published in Daily Mirror which talks about a father-son duo being nabbed by the police in Colombo for storing illegal drugs worth Rs. 4 million (Sri Lankan Rupees).

Video of Detroit man spitting on Pizza peddled as 'Muslim refugee'



A video from Detroit, US, showing a man spitting on a pizza while preparing it has been revived and shared with a communal spin. The caption with the viral post claims that the man is a Muslim refugee from Algeria and was contaminating the food in a London restaurant.

BOOM tracked the video to Detroit, US and found that the man seen in the video - Jaylon Kerley - had been fired and was facing 'one felony count and one misdemeanor count of food law violations'. The religion of the accused has not been mentioned in any of the news reports published after the incident.



Also read 2018 Video Of Detroit Man Spitting On Pizza Revived With Communal Spin

The archive of the post can be checked here.





