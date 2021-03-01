Fake, Communal Claim Targets Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan

An image of Ira Khan - daughter of actor Aamir Khan - photographed alongside her boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare is being shared by right wing Facebook pages with a false and communal claim that Ira Khan eloped with her 'Hindu servant' and got married.



BOOM reached out to Nikhat Khan, elder sister of Aamir Khan, who rubbished the viral claim.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex wife Reena Dutta.



Several right wing Facebook pages are now sharing a photo of the duo claiming Khan has eloped with Shikhare.



A claim in Hindi translates to the following: "Every time Aamir Khan used to get scared in India, it was because of this man. Amir Khan, who had hired a Hindu servant to humiliate the Hindus, his daughter Ira Khan took his Hindu servant and got married."

(In Hindi: "जो हर बार आमिर खान को भारत में डर लगता था, वो इसी इन्सान के वजह से लगता था. अमीर खान जो हिन्दुओं को नीचा दिखाने हिन्दु नौकर रखा था उसकी बेटी इरा खान अपने हिन्दु नौकर को ले कर शादी कर ली.")

Fact Check

BOOM reached out to Nikhat Khan, elder sister of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who refuted the viral claim.

"It is not true. She has not eloped. She is very much with the family," Nikhat Khan told BOOM.

On February 11, 2021 Ira Khan made her relationship with Nupur Shikhare public, on Instagram.

"Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy," Khan wrote in one such post.

Sikhare has also shared many pictures with Khan in the past.

The post can be seen below.

Meanwhile, when we looked for the viral photograph, a post by Nupur Shikhare was found on his Instagram handle. He had uploaded the picture on Diwali.





