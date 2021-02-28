2019 Photo Of Left Front Rally In Kolkata Viral As Recent

A 2019 picture of a Left Front rally held in Kolkata, West Bengal is viral as recent.

BOOM traced the viral picture to a Left Front rally held in Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground on February 3, 2019 which was attended by thousands of Left parties workers.

The picture is viral in the backdrop of the Left Front's public rally held at the Brigade ground in Kolkata on February 28, 2021.

The Brigade Parade Ground is known for the rallies held by the state's ruling Left Front when in power. The rally on February 28 displayed a possible third front with participation from the Left, Indian Secular Front and the Congress, ahead of the elections.

The picture has been shared on Twitter and Facebook with Hindi and Bangla captions making different claims.

On Facebook, the image is viral with a caption '#brigade2021 For those cannot find any alternative between the devil and the deep blue sea.....Look at this mass!!! If they can believe in a LEFT SECULAR DEMOCRATIC FRONT, why can't you? Stop trying to choose who is the lesser evil'.

View the post below.









The same picture has been shared on Twitter with a Hindi caption translating to 'The first rally of Congress and Left was held in Kolkata today, but who will benefit in the triangular contest'.



(Hindi: कोलकाता में आज कांग्रेस और लेफ़्ट की पहली रैली हुई लेकिन त्रिकोणीय मुक़ाबले में किसका फ़ायदा होगा ?)









Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the image and found the picture in several articles from 2019.

Reports published in websites Peoples Dispatch, Peoples Democracy and Social News in February 2019 use the same image stating that thousands of Left parties workers had attended a Left Front-led rally held at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground on February 3, 2019.

According to the reports, the rally was held against the BJP-led government at the centre and the TMC-led government in the state.





The same picture published on India Content website with a captions 'Kolkata Workers of leftist parties participate in a Left Front rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Feb 3 2019' credits wire agency IANS for the photo.







