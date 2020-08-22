Video Of Milk Adulteration From Hyderabad Peddled With False Claims

A video clip from Hyderabad of a dairy worker adulterating milk is being falsely shared as from Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The video is also being peddled with a false communal claim that the man is a Muslim.

Hyderabad police told BOOM that the man in the video is Raju, a worker at a dairy farm and is still absconding.

In the video, a man is seen drinking milk from a bucket and pouring back the leftover and then adding visibly dirty water to the milk can, in a bid to dilute it. In the background, one can hear the azaan, the Islamic call for prayer.

The clip is being with the caption, "Jogeshwari tabela, 100 % pure milk for Mumbaikar.."

A Twitter user shared it giving it a communal spin with the caption, "I can hear Naara-E-Takbeer. A Muzlim milk seller doing what they have been taught to as per the book. This exclusive weird video must reach the masses who still believe in Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb & Bhai-Chaara. Just see the filth which many of us are eating/drinking around us."

I can hear Naara-E-Takbeer

A Muzlim milk seller doing what they have been taught to as per the book.

This exclusive weird video must reach the masses who still believe in Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb & Bhai-Chaara.

Just see the filth which many of us are eating/drinking around us. pic.twitter.com/vSeQYA7n9D — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) August 19, 2020

FACT-CHECK

A search for the keywords 'adulterating milk' 'milk man', showed results from news reports on the incident stating that the viral clip is from a dairy farm in Dabeerpura, Hyderabad in Telangana.

BOOM spoke to Dabeerpura Police, Hyderabad who confirmed that the incident is from Hyderabad and stated that the man seen in the viral clip is Raju, an employee at the dairy farm. The police said that the dairy is owned by a Mohammad Sohail Ghouse who has been arrested by the police and the search is on for Raju, seen in the video.



The Dabeerpura Police arrested the owner of the Jahangeer Dairy outlet in Hyderabad, Telangana on August 19, 2020, after the video of the incident went viral and that the employee Raju is absconding reported Newsmeter.

The report further stated that the video was shot at the Jahangir milk farm, Golkhabar, by an active resident of the area and upon receiving complaints, the police booked a case against the owner of the farm.

BOOM spoke to sub-inspector V Shravan Kumar who confirmed that the incident happened in Hyderabad and said the accused in the video is Raju, who is still absconding.

"The incident is from August 17 and we registered a case after the video went viral. The person seen in the video adulterating milk at the dairy farm is Raju, and the owner of the dairy is Mohammad Sohail Ghouse," Kumar said. He added, that the owner has been arrested, and Raju is absconding. The police have registered a case under sections 272, 273 of the IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

We also spoke to Station House Officer (SHO), N Satyanaraya, Dabeerpura station who said that the case is being investigated and rubbished the claim that the man in the viral clip is a Muslim.

We also found local Telugu news channels reporting the incident, below is a video report by ABN Telegu uploaded on August 19, 2020.





