2018 Video Of Detroit Man Spitting On Pizza Revived With Communal Spin

A disturbing video from 2018 showing a man spitting in a pizza while preparing it is viral on social media with a false caption claiming that the man is a Muslim refugee from Algeria working in a London restaurant.

BOOM tracked the video to Detroit, US and found that the man seen in the video - Jaylon Kerley - had been fired and was facing 'one felony count and one misdemeanor count of food law violations'. The religion of the accused has not been mentioned in any of the news reports published after the incident

The stomach churning video shows a man spit in a pizza dough and then cover the saliva with sauce. The video is distressing in nature, viewers' discretion is advised.

A Hindi caption with the video translates to 'A scene from a restaurant in London. The messenger of peace is a refugee from Algeria. It's simple, leave the moment you know it's their shop or else eat food contaminated with their saliva'.

(Hindi: #लंदन के एक रेस्टोरेंट का दृश्य शांतिदूत अल्जीरिया से आया हुआ एक शरणार्थी है सीधी सी बात है जैसे ही पता चले इनकी #दुकान है चुपचाप कट लो वरना इनका थूक वाला खाओ)





The video has been shared from several Twitter handles with similar claim.

यह लंदन का दृश्य है और यह शांतिदूत अल्जीरिया से आया हुआ एक शरणार्थी है



सीधी सी बात है जैसे ही पता चले कि इनकी दुकान है चुपचाप कट लो वरना इनका थूक वाला खाओ pic.twitter.com/vKa9nTSM2z — ashish kumar आशीष कुमार विश्वकर्मा (@ashishk121978) February 25, 2021

Fact Check



BOOM did a keyword search with 'video of man spitting in pizza' and found several reports and YouTube videos of the same incident.

A report published in CBS Sports on September 25, 2018 states that the incident is from a food stand at Detroit Tigers Stadium, US. According to news reports, the 21-year-old man seen in the viral video is Jaylon Kerley, who was fired soon after the video became viral.

As to why was Jaylon Kerley spitting in the pizza, the person recording the video, a former coworker of Kerley, had told CBS Sports that 'the man was just "mad and having a bad day'. According to a report published in The Detroit News on November 15, 2018 , Kerley was placed on 18-months probation.

None of the reports, however, mention that Kerley was a Muslim refugee from Algeria as claimed in the viral posts.