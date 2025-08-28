No, CDS General Anil Chauhan Did Not Say Pakistan’s Army Is Superior

A digitally altered video is being shared on social media falsely claiming that India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan described Pakistan’s Army as superior and more advanced during Operation Sindoor.

BOOM found that the video contains an overlaid voice track to make the false claim. In his address at Ran Samvad 2025 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on August 26, 2025, General Chauhan made no such remark.

Claim: Video shows CDS Chauhan Admitting That Pakistan’s army as superior and more advanced

The video was posted on X by the handle Javed Iqbal (@javedeqbalpk1), with the caption calling it a “BIG CONFESSION” and falsely claiming General Chauhan admitted that Operation Sindoor proved Pakistan’s army was superior.

Indian Chief of Defance Staff Anil Chohan BIG CONFESSION



Operation Sindoor was a modern conflict from which we learned a number of lessons,

the biggest lesson was to never mess with Pakistan because their army appears to be far more superior and advanced. The operation is… pic.twitter.com/kZu70no2la — Javed Iqbal (@javedeqbalpk1) August 27, 2025

What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Results

We analysed the 31-second video through two deepfake voice detection tools, Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by the University at Buffalo’s Media Forensics Lab. Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 4/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake. DeepFake-O-Meter confirmed AI manipulation by examining the lip-sync mismatch in the video.

2) No Such Statement on Pakistan’s Army

We checked the original live-stream of General Chauhan’s address at Ran Samvad 2025 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on August 26, 2025. In his speech, he no where stated that Pakistan’s army was superior during Operation Sindoor. General Chauhan’s speech focused on "future warfare would demand “hybrid warriors”, like scholar, tech, and information warriors capable of handling modern conflict".

The viral section can be heard from the 1.22.05 minutes timestamp when he says:

“Operation Sindoor was a model conflict from which we learned a number of lessons and most of them are under implementation… the operation is still on. We are not here to discuss Operation Sindoor, we are here to discuss something beyond Operation Sindoor.”

This part above can be heard in the viral video, however the part after that where he says,

"We are about to discuss about future warfare. How will they happen?"

(from 1.22.17 minutes timestamp). This part has been edited out and the fake audio has been overlayed to make the false claim.

