A collage of images showing a meeting of the Indian Army has been widely circulated on social media, with a false claim that Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) hacked into the conference link, allegedly gaining access to the cameras and recording the meeting.

BOOM reached out to the Indian Army, who refuted the claim. The official clarified that the photos were originally shared on the official X handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) of the Army’s Directorate of Information. This false claim has surfaced amid tensions following reported ceasefire violations along the border, despite the agreement between the two nations. Addressing the country on May 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India “will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.” Sharing this collage on X, a user wrote, “These are the Indian Army’s war-time controls images— but shockingly, Pakistan had access to the cameras, watching and listening in. More revelations are on the way, God willing. We were monitoring every move!”







Another user on Facebook wrote, “ISI completely hacked the Indian Military video conferencing link. They used Polycom Video Conferencing Unit over IP. This was a secure military encrypted link. You could see Indian Army Chief with all Corps Commanders, Strike Corps in it. Intel normally don't share such pictures but we did after a vunerability was later detected and they changed IPs to ISDN connections. We knew.”









Fact-check BOOM ran a reverse image search of the viral collage and found the same images were uploaded on the Facebook account of the All India Radio on May 11, 2025. It claimed to be from a review meeting held by the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi with commanders of the western borders.











We also found these photos on the official X handle of ADG, Public Relations Department of the Indian Army.

The caption read, “Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders. The #COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025.”



OPERATION SINDOOR



Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders.



The #COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for… pic.twitter.com/kyWGwePqN0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 11, 2025