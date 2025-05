A fake document purportedly issued by the Government of Pakistan claims there has been a radiation leak at an industrial site in northern part of the country.

BOOM found that the viral letter is riddled with errors and is fake.

The letter is being shared after many news channels aired discussions speculating whether India had targeted nuclear installations at Kirana Hills in Pakistan. The Indian armed forces on May 12, 2025, in the press briefing denied that India had targeted the said location.

The viral document is titled “Radiological Safety Bulletin" and carries the name and emblem of the Pakitan government and mentions the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination. Dated May 13, 2025, the letter adds, "confidential and immediate" to give the document a false sense of urgency.

The text in the document claims has "confirmed a radiation leak at a facility located in Northern Pakistan" adding the cause as, "mechanical failure" during the "transfer of an Indium-192 capsule used for non-destructive testing (NDT)".

This document is viral on X with the caption, "Govt of Pakistan confirms a radiation in Northern Pakistan. Reosen is Kirana hills #Pakistan #radiation"





FACT-CHECK: Viral Document On Nuclear Leak Is Fake

BOOM found that the viral document is fake and not issued by the Pakistan government.

BOOM found the document is riddled with grammatical mistakes and at least 17 wrongly spelled words, all highlighted below.





Additionally, the email address mentioned in the document nrsd@env.go.v.pk does not match the official domain (.gov.pk) used by the Pakistan government. BOOM sent an email to the id and received an ‘Address not found’ error.

A search for "Malik Asad Rafique" identified as the "Director General of the National Radiological Safety Division" and found that such a department did not exist in Pakistan.

We also did not find any verified media outlets - Indian, Pakistani or other international outlets, reporting on a radiation leak in the country.