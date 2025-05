An infographic purportedly by news outlet CNN, is viral claiming India sustained more military damage than Pakistan in the ongoing military conflict between the two countries.

BOOM found the graphic is false with the news outlet confirming that the graphic did not originate from them.

Military escalations between India and Pakistan remain heightened, after both countries accused each other of violating the brief ceasefire.

The viral graphic titled, 'India-Pakistan Conflict Statistics' claims, India lost six jets, 553 drones and 21 soldiers. And shows that Pakistan's lost zero jets, 78 drones, and one soldier in the recent military conflict. The graphic also claims that more Indian airbases were affected, 19 Indian civilians were killed, and one Indian air defence system was destroyed by Pakistan.

Several social media users shared the graphic, claiming it was a CNN story on Pakistan coming out victorious in the recent escalation





Fact Check

We first ran a related keyword search but did not find the same graphic published on CNN. We also did not find any reporting by the media outlet with the same numbers shown in the graphic.

We also reached out to CNN who confirmed the graphic was fake. "CNN can confirm that this graphic did not originate from CNN," said a CNN spokesperson.

BOOM also checked whether India or Pakistan have have made official announcements about the loss of defence weapons and equipment since May 7, 2025 when Operation Sindoor launched. Indian Air Marshal AK Bharti in a recent press briefing said they would refrain from making any comment about losses calling it, "a natural part of any conflict." In Pakistan, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif in a recent media interaction, said one aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force sustained minor damages.

“We are in a combat scenario and losses are part of combat. However, we have achieved all our objectives and all our pilots are back home,” said the Air Marshal A K Bharti.



We also found that while both countries have acknowledged civilian casualties in the conflict, there is no official release as of the publishing of this report.