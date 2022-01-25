No News Found

AAP Gurgaon Facebook Page Posts Morphed Photo Of Congress Manifesto

The original image shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi releasing Congress party's youth manifesto for the upcoming UP assembly polls.

By - Sumit Usha
  |  25 Jan 2022 8:54 AM GMT
AAP Gurgaon Facebook Page Posts Morphed Photo Of Congress Manifesto

Aam Aadmi Party Gurgaon's verified Facebook page shared a morphed image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from an event where the duo was releasing their party's youth manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The AAP Gurgaon Facebook page shared an image which shows the Gandhi duo holding a manifesto with 'Bhagwant Mann, pride of Punjab' written in Hindi over it. The caption with the post has the same text.

(Hindi: पंजाब दी शान Bhagwant Mann)

The same picture was morphed to show a photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and shared by BJP supporters earlier.

View the post here.

The morphed image has been shared by other social media users too.






View the posts here, here and here.

Original Image

The original image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi that has been morphed is from a January 21, 2022. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted the image on January 21 with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Things that are done from the heart, responsibly and honestly, have good results. My best wishes to the people of UP and every Congress worker'.

(Hindi: जो चीज़ें दिल से, ज़िम्मेदारी और ईमानदारी से की जाती हैं उनका नतीजा अच्छा ही होता है। यूपी की जनता को और कांग्रेस के हर कार्यकर्ता को मेरी शुभकामनाएँ।)

According to news reports, the party had launched its youth manifesto titled 'Bharti Vidhan' for the UP assembly polls to be held from February. Laying out the party's vision for the youth of the state, the manifesto promises 20 lakh job opportunities.

Claim :   Morphed image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi launching Congress partys manifesto.
Claimed By :  Aam Admi Party Gurgaon, Facebook pages
Fact Check :  False
Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party Punjab elections Congress Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Morphed Image viral post FACT-CHECK Fake News 
