BOOM’s analysis of all published fact-checks showed that AI-related misinformation peaked in 2024, marking a significant rise compared to previous years. From fabricated images and videos of celebrities promoting health products and financial services, to voice clones being shared as real voices of politicians, AI-driven misinformation was used to create false narratives throughout the year.

Between January 2 and December 31, 2024, BOOM published 1,291 fact-checks, in English, Hindi and Bangla (this figure excludes the translated stories in Hindi and Bangla from English). Of these, 8.35% or 108 fact-checks were AI-related fabricated misinformation. This is an increase of more than 11% compared to 2023, which recorded 97 fact-checks. Overall, of the 1,291 fact-checks, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was the main topic of mis/disinformation, followed by Islamophobia and the Bangladesh protests that triggered an unrest in July 2024, among others.



The Muslim community in India was the top target of mis/disinformation for the fourth consecutive year. Of the total fact-checks, 13.3% or 172 fact-checks had false or misleading claims targeting the community. However, this is a marginal decrease from 2023’s 183 fact-checks targeting Muslims. BOOM found that of the total published fact-checks, 40.7% or 526 fact-checks had old and outdated claims that were circulated as recent.



Over 45%, or 584 fact-checks involved verified social media accounts spreading mis/disinformation. Additionally, BOOM compiled a list of verified accounts spewing false information. Of these, the X account of Jitendra Pratap Singh repeatedly peddled mis/disinformation throughout the year. BOOM debunked 17 false claims shared by Singh. The official national and state X handles and those associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came next. The ruling party and their functionaries shared false claims in 15 fact-checks. Other X accounts that spread mis/disinformation included that of BJP leader Amit Malviya (13), We the People (13), the official account of the Indian National Congress (11), Megh Updates (10), Baba Banaras (9), Amitabh Chaudhary (7), Rishi Bagree (7), Kreately (6), among others. AI-driven misinformation: a growing menace Of the total fact-checks we published, 108 were AI-related. Of these, 39 fact-checks included AI fabricated images, 41 voice clones and 28 deepfake videos and audios.

In 2024, AI-driven fake investment scams, often using voice clones and deepfake videos, topped the list with 14 fact-checks. This was followed by misinformation related to the Lok Sabha elections and fake health scams, each with 12 fact-checks.



For instance, a cropped video falsely claimed Thackeray admitted to eating beef at a public rally and credited Muslim voters for his party's win in the Lok Sabha elections. However, BOOM found that the video was edited. In the original footage, Thackeray was criticising the BJP and referencing Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's 2015 statement on eating beef. BOOM also analysed the type, purpose or intent of the false claim with which it was shared. Our definitions for each have been adopted from Claire Wardle’s classification of different types and intentions of mis/disinformation. The majority of misinformation that targeted Thackeray, Raut and the Congress party consisted of ‘false content’ (false connections and false contexts), followed by ‘manipulated content’ (alteration of photos/videos in such a way that makes them appear realistic but changes the overall meaning of the original content). Bangladesh unrest In July 2024, the Bangladesh protests which started as a peaceful student-led movement against the Supreme Court’s decision on public sector job quotas, escalated into deadly violent clashes between the government and the protestors, leading to around 1,500 deaths. During this time, social media was rife with communal disinformation. BOOM published 84 fact-checks related to the unrest. Of these 37 fact-checks dealt with claims that were communal in nature. Who was the top target and how were they targeted? Bangladeshi Muslims were the most targeted community during the unrest with claims in 35 out of 84 fact-checks targeting them. Some claims did not directly target Bangladeshi Muslims but were aimed solely at the protestors, resulting in 9 fact-checks The next most targeted was former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with 6 fact-checks debunking false claims about her.