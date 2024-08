A 17-second graphic video allegedly showing dead children in a house is being circulated with claims that Hindus in Bangladesh are being attacked and killed in their own homes.



This claim is false. BOOM found that the viral video was originally taken in the Rakhine State of Myanmar in June 2024 and is not from Bangladesh. The video is being widely circulated by users on social media, especially on X, using the hashtag "#SaveBangladeshiHindus."





(Links to the original video are not added due to its disturbing content.) Amidst the violence and targeted attacks against religious minorities and members of the former ruling party, the Awami League, in Bangladesh following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, old and unrelated videos of violence from Myanmar and other places have been circulating on social media. These videos are falsely being portrayed as “violence against Hindus” in Bangladesh.



Fact-check BOOM conducted a reverse image search on Google Lens using keyframes from the video, which led to a LinkedIn post from June 2024 by Maung Hla Myint, a Rohingya human rights activist and founder of the Rohingya Aid & Empowerment Network (RAEN). The post confirmed that the video depicted a large-scale explosion in Myanmar’s Maungdaw Habi village, not Bangladesh. According to Myint's LinkedIn post, "On June 9th in Rakhine State, a house was attacked in Habi West Village, Bakar Gongna Village, Maungdaw Township. The explosion of a large weapon just before 11:00 AM killed three members of a family on the spot and seriously injured six others."









Further investigation into similar hashtags led to an X post by Ro Nay San Lwin, a Myanmar-based Rohingya activist and co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition. Dated June 9, 2024, the post confirmed that the incident occurred in Rakhine State's Maungdaw Township in Myanmar.