A video of Manmohan Singh where it appears that the former prime minister is promoting an investment opportunity, is fake and has been created using generative AI (artificial intelligence).

BOOM found that the video has been doctored using an AI voice clone of Singh and that the visuals are from a September 2019 video where Singh spoke of a slowdown in the Indian economy under the Modi government.

The scam video was posted by a Facebook user.





See the achieve here.



The AI voice clone says that people can earn 75,000 rupees per day using an algorithm-based financial investment opportunity that can predict market trends.

The scam video was posted by a Facebook user.

BOOM had earlier debunked another scam AI voice clone video posted by the same Facebook user. The fake video appeared to show Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, promoting an investment scheme.



Also Read: Video Of Gautam Adani Promoting Investment Opportunity Is An AI Edited Fake

Fact-Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on key frames of the viral video, which led to the original video posted on the Indian National Congress's official YouTube channel on September 1, 2019. The original video was an address where Singh commented on the economic slowdown under the Modi government.

"The state of the economy today is deeply worrying. The last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5% signals that we are in the midst of a prolonged slowdown," he said in the viral video.

The original video made no mention of any financial investment opportunity.

See the video here.

AI Voice Cloning and Manipulation

BOOM tested the audio of the viral clip using a deepfake detection tool created by TrueMedia.org. The results showed that the voice in the viral video was 100% AI-generated.









The lip movements of Singh and the audio were out of sync, indicating that the audio had been manipulated and overlaid on the original visuals.