A video of an interview of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy with India Today anchor Rajdeep Sardesai where the former is endorsing an artificial intelligence (AI) trading platform called Quantum AI is a deepfake

We found that the video is a scam ad made by using AI voice clones of Murthy and Sardesai.

BOOM has previously reported how scammers are using AI voice clones of celebrities to dupe people into investing into fraudulent get-rich-quick investment schemes.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Murthy can be seen talking to Sardesai about a new AI platform that will enable people to become rich. The video also purports to show that Murthy took Sardesai’s mobile phone and registered him to this AI platform through which the latter supposedly made a profit of 3,000 rupees in half an hour.



In the three minutes long video, Murthy is heard saying, “In just one month, these 20,000 INR can turn into 40,0000 or 50,0000 Indian Rupee. All you need to do is register through this link, wait for a call from the new AI platform manager, activate your account, and deposit 20,000 INR.”

At the bottom, the ticker reads, "Narayana Murthy Reveals The New AI Breakthrough to the Public" and "The New AI Platform Making India citizens millionaire in 3-4 months" inside the headline panel.









Fact Check

BOOM found the video of Narayana Murthy speaking to Rajdeep Sardesai about Quantum AI is a deepfake.

We ran a related keywords search on YouTube and found a 46-minute-long interview video titled as "Exclusive: Rajdeep Sardesai In Conversation With N.R. Narayana Murthy & Sudha Murty." The video uploaded by Business Today on January 13, 2024 featured both Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty along with Rajdeep Sardesai.

We noticed that the set up of the interview is similar to the viral video and a logo of Business Today on the to left corner can also be spotted. But unlike the viral video, Narayana Murthy never talked about any AI platform through which people become rich quickly. The Business Today interview also featured Sudha Murty unlike the viral video.

Click here to see.

Throughout the interview, we noticed multiple inconsistencies in Murthy's eye ball movement, facial expressions and hand movements which appeared unnatural. Furthermore, the words spoken by Narayana Murthy are also not in sync with his lip movements. In case of Rajdeep Sardesai also, we spotted similar discrepancies; especially his lip movements are not in sync with his words. Moreover, at the bottom right corner of the viral video a RajyaSabha TV logo can be seen which again is a discrepancy considering RajyaSabha TV has been discontinued three years ago. All these factors indicate the involvement of AI in the creation of the video.

A comparison of screenshots of the viral video and the Business Today interview is given below.





BOOM also reached out to experts to conduct a forensic analysis of the video. Itisaar.ai a tool, developed by the Image Analysis and Biometric Lab (IAB) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, confirmed the use of AI generated voices.