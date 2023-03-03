Videos
Delhi Government Two-Wheeler Taxi Ban Leaves Riders In Uncertainity
Bike Taxi Ban In Delhi: In an order passed on 20th February, the Delhi Transport Corporation directed all App based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and, Rapido to stop services for non-commercial bikes stating a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Any violation of the directive may lead to a fine of Rs. 5000 to Rs. 10,000 rupees or impounding of the vehicle.
