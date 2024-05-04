Claim: A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking about late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is viral, claiming that she said that voters in Amethi criticised him for not building a road in his parliamentary constituency.

Fact: BOOM found that in the original speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was giving an example of how voters used to hold leaders accountable in the past and made a comparison to present day and alleged that leaders provoke people in the name of religion and ask for votes instead of talking on issues.

Tools used: BOOM found that the full speech delivered in Chirmiri, Chhattisgarh on May 2, 2024 was uploaded on Congress' YouTube channel.

Read the full fact-check here.