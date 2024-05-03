A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking about late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is being shared with a misleading claim that she said that voters in Amethi criticized him for not building a road in his parliamentary constituency.

BOOM found that in the original speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was giving an example of how voters used to hold leaders accountable in the past and made a comparison to present day and alleged that leaders provoke people in the name of religion and ask for votes instead of talking on issues.

The viral video was posted by the X handle Politics Pe Charcha (@politicscharcha) on X with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Congress did nothing then and does nothing now too."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be heard in the video saying, "I have seen Indira Ji, I have seen Rajiv Ji... once upon a time when I used to go to the village with Rajiv Ji... he used to get scolded by the villagers... in his own parliamentary constituency, In Amethi, they used to scold him saying that brother Rajiv you did not build our road..."





Click here to view, and here for an archive.



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped and leaves out the full context of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech in which she cites the example of Rajiv Gandhi to explain that how voters were more aware back then as compared to today, adding that leaders these days provoke people in the name of religion.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had given this speech in Chirmiri, Chhattisgarh on May 2 ,2024. She was campaigning for Congress candidate Jyotsna Mahant from Korba Lok Sabha seat and during her speech she also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official handle of the Congress party also posted a longer version of the speech which matches the viral video.

The caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Once upon a time there was a thing called accountability. When I myself used to go with Rajiv Gandhi ji, people used to scold him for his work. But today leaders provoke you in the name of religion and take your votes. Because he knows that he will get votes in the name of religion, so why should he work?"

एक ज़माने में जवाबदेही नाम की चीज होती थी।



मैं खुद राजीव गांधी जी के साथ जाती थी तो लोग उन्हें अपने काम के लिए डांट देते थे।



लेकिन आज नेता आपको धर्म के नाम पर भड़काते हैं और वोट ले जाते हैं।



क्योंकि उसे पता है कि धर्म के नाम पर वोट मिल जाएगा तो काम क्यों करना?



:… pic.twitter.com/OkZMRMe5Ki — Congress (@INCIndia) May 2, 2024

Click here to view an archive.



The second part of the speech where Priyanka says, "But today leaders provoke you in the name of religion and take your votes. Because he knows that he will get votes in the name of religion, so why should he work?", has been left out of the viral video leaving out context to give it a misleading claim.

The same section of this speech can be seen in the full speech uploaded on Congress' YouTube channel from the 17 minutes timestamp.







