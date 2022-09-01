Super typhoon Hinnamnor, the largest typhoon in 2022, is likely to affect several regions in Taiwan, Japan, China and the Philippines. While the Meteorological Agency of Japan issued a warning saying the typhoon was rapidly advancing towards the southern islands of Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan also issued weather warnings.

Japan's weather agency prompted warnings for residents of these southern islands to seek shelter before the typhoon worsens the dangerous situation, The Japan Times reported. Okinawa received strong winds as the typhoon moved closer to the islands on Thursday.

China also took precautions in its coastal regions in light of the typhoon moving toward the East China Sea on Thursday.

Where Is Typhoon Hinnamnor Heading?



Bloomberg reported that as of Thursday, the typhoon was near the South of Japan's Ryukyu Islands. The report said that the typhoon's centre will stay in the seas located to the east of Taiwan.

It is likely going to affect the southern islands of Japan till Friday. According to Kyodo news on Thursday morning, Hinnamnor was about 250 km south of Miyako Island, moving southwest at 25 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Thursday also issued alerts and said that most parts were likely to receive rainfall as the typhoon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Focus Taiwan reported the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) as saying that it would affect Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. The CWB also said that Hinnamnor's radius was expected to swell to 300 km on Friday. In the Philippines, it was named 'Henry'.

Henry or Hinnamnor is also likely to absorb another tropical typhoon Gardo. CNN Philippines reported the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration as saying, "The two tropical cyclones are almost near each other, and we can see Super Typhoon Henry's strength compared to Tropical Depression Gardo. In a few hours, Gardo may weaken into a low-pressure area and will be absorbed by Henry until it dissipates."

It predicted heavy rainfall over the Luzon region.

Imagery from the Japanese Himawari-8 satellite. Picture Credit: Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State, the Japan Meteorological Agency, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (CIRA/CSU & JMA/JAXA).

What Will Its Impact Be?

The intense winds of Typhoon Hinnamnor on August 31 can cause "some houses to collapse" in the Okinawa region, the Japan Times report said. According to the forecast of the Japanese weather agency, the region is reported to receive rainfall of 180 millimetres, lasting till September 1.

The typhoon also impacted airlines as Japan Airlines cancelled flights to and from Okinawa. Meanwhile, ANA Holdings said that around eight flights were cancelled until September 1, as reported by Bloomberg.

In China, it will likely affect daily life in the Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, Bloomberg reported. The ministry that manages emergencies in China also issued warnings. It is likely that schools and business will be shut and transport will be affected.

In the Philippines, the rainfall because of the typhoon could cause flash floods and landslides, warned its weather agency.