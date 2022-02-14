Assembly Elections 2022: UP, Goa, Uttarakhand Go To Polls In Phase 2

Voting is underway in 55 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand. Eleven districts of Uttar Pradesh went to polls on February 10 in the first phase. Goa and Uttarakhand are voting in single phase today.

Among the notable faces contesting in UP is Azam Khan from Rampur seat. As many as 586 candidates are in fray in Uttar Pradesh for the second phase of polling. Of the 55 constituencies going to polls in UP today,the BJP had won 38 in 2017. On February 10, polling was held in 58 constituencies, including Noida, Kairana, Shamli, Hapur, Aligarh and Dadri.

According to PTI, the footfall at polling stations in UP in the morning was low owing to cold and foggy weather conditions. However, as the day proceeded, there was an uptick in voter turnouts as well. The voting that began at 7am will continue to 6pm.

While voting is underway in Uttarakhand, UP and Goa, the political parties are setting the poll pitch in Punjab, where the elections will be held on February 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are campaigning for further phases of Assembly elections in UP and Punjab.